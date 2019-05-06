Image caption Lorna Gosling said she was angry with her GP surgery

A mother from Lincolnshire said she was "absolutely devastated" to learn her teenage son's brain tumour was misdiagnosed as a head cold by a nurse.

Lorna Gosling said she took her son Charles Gosling to Merton Lodge surgery after he complained of "blacking out".

The nurse told her Charles, 16, had a "head cold" but a few days later he was rushed to hospital and diagnosed with a cancerous tumour, Mrs Gosling said.

The surgery said it was "committed to providing the highest quality care."

Mrs Gosling, who lives in Alford, near Louth, said days after his GP visit Charles, who was 14 years old at the time, was screaming and shaking his head because of the pain.

"He looked as though his head was going to explode so I took him to the local hospital."

Image copyright Gosling family Image caption Charles Gosling has now been given "the all clear" after his medical treatment, his mother said

She said the youngster was transferred to Boston where his head was scanned and then given the correct diagnosis, before being "blue lighted" to another hospital in Nottingham where he received treatment.

"They told me he had a mass on his head. The tumour was at the back of his neck and it was blocking the fluid to his brain.

"I was absolutely devastated. I couldn't believe it was a brain tumour."

Image copyright Gosling family Image caption While in hospital, the youngster received a visit from comedian Sue Perkins who was backing a charity appeal run by Nottingham Children's Hospital

Mrs Gosling said she was angry with the GP surgery.

"Of course I was in a state.

"If I hadn't taken him to hospital, I don't know what could've happened."

Charles Gosling has now been given "the all clear" after his medical treatment, his mother said.

In a statement, Merton Lodge Surgery said: "We do understand these events have been upsetting for the family and would like to reassure all of our patients that we are committed to providing the highest quality care."