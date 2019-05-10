Image copyright Google Image caption Darren Birks was injured on Ingram Road

A man injured in an assault has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

Darren Birks, 40, was injured on Ingram Road in Boston at about 22:45 BST on 29 April.

Cole Newark, 20, of Witham Bank West in Boston, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. He was remanded in custody by Lincoln magistrates on 3 May.

Lincolnshire Police said the investigation into the assault was now a murder inquiry.

Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen offered his condolences to Mr Birks' family and said his aim was to "establish an accurate picture of what has occurred".

He appealed for anyone who was in the Ingram Road area on the 29 April to contact the force.

