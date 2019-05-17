Image caption John Vickers stole money from Lincoln City's Paypal and Lotto accounts to fund a gambling addiction

A former Lincoln City general manager has been ordered to pay back more than £35,000 he stole to fund a gambling addiction.

John Vickers, 48, was jailed for 14 months in January after admitting fraud by abuse of position.

Lincoln Crown Court heard he stole money from the club's Paypal and Birthday Lotto accounts to fund his gambling.

He was ruled to have benefitted from the fraud by £36,212.

Vickers, who was freed from custody this month under an early release scheme, was ruled to have assets to cover the whole amount.

Judge Simon Hirst told him he must pay Lincoln City the money within three months or face an additional nine-month jail sentence.

In January, Eunice Opare-Addo, prosecuting, told the court Vickers, of London Road, Bracebridge Heath, transferred cash into his own Paypal account on 287 occasions.

Just over £3,000 has since been repaid to the club.

Ian Way, for Vickers, said: "There were no Caribbean cruises, no fast cars and no lavish lifestyle. The money was taken to fund a habit."

He added that, as with many gamblers, Vickers was "naively fooled into believing that one day he would be able to pay back the money".

