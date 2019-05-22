Image copyright Geograph/joanne davies Image caption Proceedings against Mr Draffan were closed at Lincoln Crown Court earlier

An 85-year-old man facing an attempted murder charge has died in hospital, a court has heard.

Richard Draffan, of Cooks Lock, Boston, was accused of attempting to murder his daughter Lorraine Bisby on 12 March this year.

He was also charged with common assault on his wife Cynthia on the same date.

Mr Draffan was initially remanded in custody but was released on bail earlier this month because of his poor health.

He had not entered any plea to the charges.

Earlier Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, formally closed proceedings against Mr Draffan at Lincoln Crown Court.

He told the court: "He was released on bail and died one day later in Lincoln County Hospital."

