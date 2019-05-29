Image copyright Family photo Image caption Oscar was attacked at a show near Boston on Monday

A three-year-old boy who was mauled by a dog has had to have facial surgery.

Kirsty Taylor had taken her son Oscar to the Carrington Rally, a steam and heritage show near Boston, Lincolnshire on Monday, when the attack happened.

Oscar was bitten by a dog and had to have stitches in his cheek and chin on Tuesday but is now back at home in Tattershall.

Ms Taylor said: "I ran and grabbed him, covered in blood all over his face, all over me."

Oscar's stepdad Sean Mackmanamon said: "Oscar was watching the bikes and turned round to come back to his mum, he fell over and the dog pounced on him and started biting him."

Ms Taylor said: "I just ran with my child and found a paramedic."

Image caption Oscar is now back at home

Ms Taylor said she had been affected by the attack on her son.

"Wherever Oscar goes, I go. I won't let him go, I won't put him down.

"He'll be in a pram or I'll be holding him - I am cautious of him being around a dog."

His parents have called for dogs to be banned at public events to stop similar attacks.

Police are investigating the attack.

