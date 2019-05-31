Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found seriously hurt at The Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who died at a caravan park.

Emergency services were called to a caravan at The Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.

The woman, in her 60s and from Nottingham, was found with serious injuries and treated at the scene by paramedics but died a short time later.

The man, in his 50s and also from Nottingham, remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later to establish how the woman died.