Image copyright Kev Chambers Image caption Kev Chambers's father bought and refurbished this 1965 tractor before his death in 2017

A man has driven a 54-year-old tractor from John O' Groats to Lands End in memory of his late father who had restored it to its former glory.

Kev Chambers, from Hubbert's Bridge, Lincolnshire, planned the marathon trip with his father George Chambers, who bought and refurbished the 1965 machine before he died in 2017.

It has taken Mr Chambers seven days to complete the 874-mile journey.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it," he said.

"It was one of the last tractors my father bought and renovated before we sadly lost him, and this is all about dad really."

Image copyright Kev Chambers Image caption Mr Chambers said motorists were "very fair" with the tractor being driven at an average "top" speed of 14mph on the route

As he arrived into Land's End on Saturday lunchtime, Mr Chambers said: "It's been a bit of a testing time with the weather. I've been absolutely soaked to the skin on several days but it's nice to see the finishing point.

"I thought it was going to be a really long drawn out job but the days have actually flown by, they really have. It's not taken me half as long as I'd imagined it was going to."

He said the highlight was "seeing that Land's End sign", and described most motorists along the route being "very fair with us", despite leaving behind a long trail of drivers at certain parts of the journey.

"I think at the worst stage [there were] probably 15 or 20 cars, but as soon as we could find a suitable space we would pull in and let them go, and off we'd go again until the next stop."

Image copyright Kev Chambers Image caption It took seven days to complete the trip in this vintage tractor

Mr Chambers has raised nearly £1,500 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, which this year is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

He said he chose the charity after his friend was airlifted to hospital by the ambulance following a serious road accident involving a motorbike and a tractor.