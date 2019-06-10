Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Police said a number of areas at Twyford Woods had been defaced

Swastikas have been sprayed on a commemorative bench dedicated to veterans who fought at D-Day.

Vandals targeted a number of areas inside Twyford Woods, which is the former home of RAF North Witham in Lincolnshire, where American aircraft took off for Normandy ahead of D-Day.

Walls and empty fuel drums were also sprayed with the Nazi symbol in white and silver paint.

Police said it happened in the last 24 hours.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption The bench has a plaque mentioning the D-Day landings

Only last week, one of the US veterans who flew out from the station returned to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Lincolnshire Police said: "A number of areas within the Twyford Woods site have been defaced with Swastikas in silver and white spray paint.

"This includes a commemorative bench which has been extensively vandalised.

"We are appealing for witnesses to this vandalism and anyone with any information that can assist with our investigation."

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Swastikas were also sprayed on other areas of the site

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption A swastika was sprayed on a disused fuel drum

