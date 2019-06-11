Image copyright Sainsbury's Image caption Reverse-vending machines have been used in Sweden since 1984

A supermarket is offering shoppers vouchers for recycling plastic bottles and drinks cans.

Sainsbury's is trying out a "reverse-vending machine" at its Lincoln superstore.

Customers collect a 5p coupon for each can or bottle they deposit in the machine.

Sainsbury's Judith Batchelar said: "We're delighted to offer a new way to help our customers recycle while saving on their shop."

Reverse-vending has operated in Sweden since 1984, where more than 90% of household waste is recycled.

Pilot schemes have also been run in Scotland, with the Scottish government consulting on plans to introduce a bottle return scheme.

