More homes are being evacuated following severe flooding in a town.

Residents in 290 properties in Wainfleet, Lincolnshire, will be moved over concerns about flood defences on the River Steeping.

The Environment Agency said water levels remained high and a decision had been made to "evacuate the highest risk areas and the most vulnerable".

The town flooded on Wednesday after two months' worth of rain fell in two days and the river burst its bank.

Three RAF Chinook helicopters dropped 270 one-tonne bags of aggregate to repair the bank on Friday.

However Lincoln City Council said that "the temporary repairs at River Steeping have started to deteriorate" and that the RAF would return to "drop further ballast to shore up the repair".

Image copyright PA Image caption The town of Wainfleet in Lincolnshire was flooded on Wednesday

Lincolnshire Police tweeted a map of the affected properties and said residents should be prepared to be away from their homes "for around 48 hours".

A state of emergency was declared on Thursday and residents have been evacuated from about 100 flooded properties in the town.

A rest centre for Wainfleet residents has been set up in nearby Skegness.

Heavy rainfall affected large parts of England on Wednesday and Thursday with the Environment Agency issuing dozens of flood warnings.

The majority were across the Midlands and North West, but they extended as far as Northumberland and Christchurch in Dorset.

Passengers on a London to Nottingham train were stranded for eight hours in Corby on Thursday following a landslide.

Commuters were transferred to a second train which also became stuck due to flooding on the line.

Food and water ran out onboard and one woman collapsed.