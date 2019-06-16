Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds of homes have been evacuated in Wainfleet after two months' worth of rain fell in just two days

Hundreds of people spent the night away from their homes following severe flooding in a Lincolnshire town.

Residents of 580 homes in and around Wainfleet were told to evacuate amid concerns about flood defences along the River Steeping.

The town flooded on Wednesday after two months' worth of rain fell in two days.

The Environment Agency said it had a plan to manage the flood water around Wainfleet, and that work would continue in daylight.

Earlier, Lincolnshire Police issued a list of about 140 postcodes in which homes could be affected by flooding.

It said residents should be prepared to be away from their homes "for around 48 hours", and asked them to stay with friends and family or attend a centre set up at Richmond School in nearby Skegness.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it had been assisting with the evacuations of about 300 properties.

The Environment Agency said water levels remained high and a decision had been made to "evacuate the highest risk areas and the most vulnerable".

It described the situation as "unprecedented" after 132mm (5.2in) of rain fell between Monday and Wednesday, with the Met Office predicting a further 20mm (0.79in) of rain during Saturday night and Sunday.

The agency said about 100 properties in Wainfleet had flooded, and that further properties could be affected.

River levels were expected to remain very high for the next few days, it added.

RAF Chinook helicopters, aided by troops on the ground, have been dropping sand and ballast in an attempt to reinforce and plug a breach in the River Steeping's banks.

Earlier, local Conservative MP Matt Warman praised the "incredible" multi-agency response to the flooding and offered "a huge thank you" to those involved.

But he said the town was "by no means out of the woods yet".

The Met Office says across the country temperatures will rise into the mid-20s early next week, before there is further rain and the risk of thunder.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said: "There is the potential for some thundery and heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"A little bit of uncertainty about when it will arrive but it will be pushing in from the south and will leave from north-east England. England and Wales will have spells of heavy and thundery rain."

Immediately before that, the south-east of England could have temperatures of 25C or 26C on Tuesday, according to the forecaster.

