Image copyright PA Image caption The town of Wainfleet in Lincolnshire was flooded on Wednesday last week

People evacuated from their homes in a flooded Lincolnshire town will not be able to return until at least Monday.

More than 580 homes in and around Wainfleet were evacuated after heavy rains led to the River Steeping bursting its banks last Wednesday.

Those affected were previously told they may be able to return on Friday.

Ch Insp Phil Vickers, from Lincolnshire Police, said "a more permanent repair" on the breach needed to be carried out before it is safe for people to return.

"We know it's hugely frustrating for those local residents and so we're looking to get them back to their houses as soon as we can.

"But at this stage we can't guarantee that safety and so the evacuation warning remains in place."

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Engineers are now working on a more permanent solution to the breach in the River Steeping after the RAF dropped 270 tonnes of ballast

The equivalent of about two months' rain fell between Monday and Wednesday last week, forcing 1,000 people out of their homes - about half the population - and flooding nearly 130 properties in the town.

Residents Derek and June Driver, said they and their dog were moved to a hotel room in nearby Skegness after being evacuated.

The couple, who do not have insurance, said they are "dreading returning to their home".

Image caption Derek Driver said he and his wife and the family dog are having to stay in a hotel room in Skegness

"We couldn't get it [insurance] because we are on a flood plain," Mr Driver said.

"There will be a lot of work to do and no money to do it."

Image caption Ida Kirk who who lives in nearby Thorpe St Peter is still unable to return to her home due to flooding in her village

Ida Kirk, who has lived in nearby Thorpe St Peter for 45 years, was reduced to tears after returning to see the damage caused by flooding in the village.

She is still unable to get to her home due to the amount of standing water.

"I have never seen anything like this," she added.

A public meeting is due to take place at the Coronation Hall in Wainfleet on Thursday evening to discuss the situation.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.