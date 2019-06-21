Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds of people were evacuated in Wainfleet, Lincolnshire, after their homes flooded when a river burst its banks

About half of the people moved from their homes after a river burst its banks and flooded a Lincolnshire town are being allowed to return.

More than 580 homes in Wainfleet were evacuated last week amid rising floodwater from the River Steeping.

Police said 284 properties in 25 streets had now been identified as safe after repairs to the riverbank breach.

However, residents of the remaining evacuated homes have been advised to stay away.

Image copyright PA Image caption The River Steeping burst its banks after the equivalent of about two months' rain fell in two days

"We can start to return evacuees to 284 premises, which is 25 streets in Wainfleet... because they're above a contour line of 2.7m (8.9ft), which is above the usual state of the river level," said Asst Ch Con Shaun West of Lincolnshire Police.

"Some of the homes aren't going to be fit for habitation because they're wet... and they're going to be out for some time."

The river burst its banks after the equivalent of about two months' rain fell between Monday and Wednesday last week, forcing 1,000 people out of their homes.

The Environment Agency said an "ultra-high volume pump, capable of pumping five Olympic-sized swimming pools' worth of water every hour away from the town" had reduced water levels and the repaired breach "continues to hold".

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The streets in Wainfleet that have been deemed safe

Follow Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.