A man who staged an armed raid on a village post office has been jailed for seven years.

Ashton Dellamonica, 27, of Porchester Close, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, held a knife to the throat of a post office worker in Newton-on-Trent in May.

He had walked into the shop and fled with the contents of the safe and till, valued at £4,750.

Dellamonica pleaded guilty to robbery, taking a vehicle without consent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Lincoln Crown Court heard at the time of the offence he was on bail relating to an attack on a man in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

He had admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified as a result of that matter on 9 April.

Prosecutor Mark Watson said Dellamonica and a male accomplice had walked into the post office on 10 May.

He attacked the postmaster and then turned to a member of the postmaster's family.

"She describes having a knife held to her throat. She was also punched to the jaw," Mr Watson said.

The two men fled on the stolen motorcycle they had used to travel to the village and Dellamonica was found hiding in a field a short time later.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, said it had been a "planned offence".

Dellamonica was given a six year jail sentence for the robbery with a one year consecutive sentence for the 9 April incident.

He was also banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.

