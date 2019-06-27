Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Lewis Creasey attacked his mother Mandy Pileggi at the family home in Bourne

A man carried out "a sustained attack" on his disabled mother leaving her in fear of her life, a court has heard.

Lewis Creasey repeatedly struck Mandy Pileggi, 54, with a chair and, when it broke, continued the attack using one of the chair legs.

Lincoln Crown Court heard she "was convinced he was trying to kill her" in the attack which took place in January.

Creasey, 25, of Falcon Court, Bourne, Lincolnshire, admitted assault and was jailed for 20 months.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his mother.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, told the court: "This was a drug-induced, sustained assault with a weapon on a vulnerable victim, who is his mother. She was left covered in blood and requiring hospital treatment."

The ordeal ended when she managed to escape and raise the alarm, the court was told.

In a victim impact statement, Ms Pileggi said she did not want to see her son again.

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst, told him: "This was a disgraceful attack on a vulnerable, defenceless lady."

Michael Cranmer-Brown, in mitigation, said Creasey was appalled by his behaviour and had no recollection of the attack.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk