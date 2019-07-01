Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Dariusz Kaczkowski and Mariusz Skiba were jailed for life at Lincoln Crown Court

Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed after he asked to borrow £1.

Przemyslaw Cierniak, 41, was stabbed in a car park in Boston, Lincolnshire by Dariusz Kaczkowski after they argued about money.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Kaczkowski and another man, Mariusz Skiba, started punching and kicking Mr Cierniak.

Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, then stabbed him multiple times with a seven-inch knife.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Przemyslaw Cierniak was stabbed twice in the chest in a car park in Boston on 10 January

During the trial, the jury heard the three men had gone down an alleyway in a car park in Wormgate in the town centre intending to take amphetamine and drink alcohol.

In a police interview, Skiba told police an argument broke out after Mr Cierniak asked Kaczkowski for £1.

He claimed he was not involved in the murder, telling officers Kaczkowski turned violent and attacked Mr Cierniak.

Mary Loram QC, prosecuting, Mr Cierniak took refuge in a nearby tanning salon following the attack, but died from his injuries.

"He died as a result of two main stab wounds to his chest area. These punctured both the liver and a lung, leading to internal bleeding and thus death."

Image caption Mr Cierniak took refuge in a tanning salon but died later from his injuries

Passing sentence, Judge John Pini QC, said: "Precisely why this erupted will never be known.

"It was a vicious and determined attack with a large knife carried out by Kaczkowski with Skiba assisting and encouraging him with kicks and punches to the helpless victim."

Kaczkowski was told he would serve a minimum of 23 years before being considered for parole.

Skiba, 32, of no fixed address, was ordered to serve a minimum of 14 years.

