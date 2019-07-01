Image caption The car crashed into Specsavers on Wide Bargate in Boston

A driver has crashed into a branch of Specsavers opticians, injuring herself and another person.

The woman, aged in her 80s, smashed into the shop on Wide Bargate in Boston, Lincolnshire Police said.

Another woman, in her 40s, has been seriously hurt and taken to hospital. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to the force.

An air ambulance and other emergency services attended the crash.

Skip Twitter post by @lincspolice Boston RTC update - a woman in her 40's has been seriously injured and taken to hospital. The driver of a grey Citroen has been taken to hospital with minor injuries. The road is closed and will remain so for the next few hours. Witnesses should call 101, Inc 197 of 1/7 refers — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) July 1, 2019 Report

