An inquiry at a home for children with special educational needs following "serious safeguarding concerns" has resulted in no criminal action.

Lincolnshire Police began a six-month investigation in November at Kisimul children's home in Swinderby.

Six people were arrested and released pending the police findings.

Kisimul Group said "the safety of our pupils is our absolute priority" and it was carrying out an independently-led internal review.

Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn said: "My team carried out a meticulous investigation over six months since November 2018 but no criminal charges could be brought against any of those who were arrested and released pending that investigation.

"Throughout the inquiry we have been engaged with a multi-agency group to ensure those involved have been kept informed and any safeguarding issues addressed."

Children's care 'paramount'

In a statement, Kisimul Group said: "It was right these allegations were thoroughly investigated and we fully supported the police and Ofsted throughout this process.

"Alongside this, we are undertaking a detailed, independently-led, internal review to ensure all our procedures and protocols are as robust as possible.

"Our priority is ensuring we provide the highest quality care to our children and young people."

The children's home is on the site of, but is registered separately from, the Kisimul School. which teaches children, aged between eight and 16, with autism, learning disabilities and challenging behaviour.

At its last inspection, the school was rated as outstanding by Ofsted and its children's home rated as good.