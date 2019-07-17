Prisoner 'attacked guards and fellow inmate'

Image caption Aklakur Rahman, 32, is accused of attacks at prisons in Norfolk, Lincoln and Wakefield

An inmate attacked three prison guards and a fellow prisoner using makeshift weapons, a court has heard.

Aklakur Rahman, 32, is accused of carrying out the attacks at prisons in Norfolk, Lincoln and Wakefield.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the defendant used razor blades, a piece of masonry and a screw as weapons.

Mr Rahman denies three counts of attempted murder and one of grievous bodily harm. He also denies alternative charges of wounding with intent.

Philip Bradley QC, prosecuting, told the jury: "This case concerns a series of violent attacks by this man in three separate prisons in the summer of 2017.

"The first of these was at HMP Wayland. This defendant subjected another prisoner to an unprovoked and sustained attack on a prison landing.

"Using a makeshift weapon the defendant repeatedly aimed blows at [the prisoner's] neck and face shouting 'Allahu Akbar'."

A prison warden who came to help was then attacked, the court heard.

Two days later after being transferred to HMP Lincoln, Mr Rahman attacked another officer with a piece of masonry, jurors were told.

Mr Rahman was then moved to HMP Wakefield where he targeted a third prison officer with a screw despite being placed under "the highest security level".

Mr Bradley told the court: "Aklakur Rahman does not dispute the fact that he assaulted the men. His defence is that at the time he was clinically insane."

Psychiatrist Dr Oludare Asekun, giving evidence for the defence, said after examining Mr Rahman he concluded that at the time of the incidents the defendant was "deluded, extremely paranoid and was hallucinating".

"I came to the conclusion that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time. He said he could see birds and butterflies. He said he could see angels."

The trial continues.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.