Image caption Aklakur Rahman, 32, attacked prison officers and an inmate at prisons in Norfolk, Lincoln and Wakefield

An inmate who attacked prison officers and another prisoner has been convicted of three charges of attempted murder.

Aklakur Rahman, 32, carried out the attacks at prisons in Norfolk, Lincoln and Wakefield.

Rahman, who said angels told him to do it, used makeshift weapons, including razor blades and a piece of masonry, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

The hearing, on Monday, was adjourned for further psychiatric reports and Rahman was remanded in custody.

Rahman, originally from Ipswich, was found guilty of attempting to murder Derek Walker and fellow inmate David Sutton at HMP Wayland, near Thetford, on 21 July 2017.

He was also convicted of attempting to murder Sean Humphries, following an attack at Lincoln Prison two days later.

Rahman was also found guilty of wounding Daniel Preston with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, at HMP Wakefield jail on 16 August 2017.

Philip Bradley QC, prosecuting, said one psychiatrist diagnosed Rahman as suffering from paranoid psychosis at the time of the incidents and two others diagnosed him as having paranoid schizophrenia.

"Aklakur Rahman does not dispute the fact that he assaulted the men. His defence is that at the time he was clinically insane," Mr Bradley said.

Psychiatrist Dr Oludare Asekun, giving evidence on behalf of the defence, told the jury that after examining Rahman he concluded that at the time of incidents the defendant was "deluded, extremely paranoid and was hallucinating".

Rahman, in evidence, said angels had told him to kill people and told him he would be punished if he did not follow their instructions.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.