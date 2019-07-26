Lincolnshire councillor suspended over Corbyn 'gallows' comment
A councillor who said Jeremy Corbyn "should be swinging from the gallows like Saddam Hussein" has been suspended by the Conservative Party.
Roger Patterson made the comments in a Twitter post where he described the Labour leader as a "traitor".
The West Lindsey District councillor has apologised and deleted the tweet.
Lincolnshire Police said the force was looking into Mr Patterson's post after receiving "a report from a member of the public".
Mr Patterson, who is chairman of the Gainsborough Conservative Association, said he made the comment in response to remarks posted online attacking a Conservative minister.
'Regretted it'
He said it was "never an incitement to violence".
"I apologise to him [Mr Corbyn] and anybody who was offended by it," said Mr Patterson.
"It was a stupid off the cuff remark. I regretted it the moment I said it."
Mr Patterson represents the Scampton Ward and sits on the council's planning committee and the licensing and regulatory committee.
A Conservative Party spokesperson said: "Councillor Roger Patterson has been suspended pending investigation."
