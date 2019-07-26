Image caption Roger Patterson is chairman of the Gainsborough Conservative Association

A councillor who said Jeremy Corbyn "should be swinging from the gallows like Saddam Hussein" has been suspended by the Conservative Party.

Roger Patterson made the comments in a Twitter post where he described the Labour leader as a "traitor".

The West Lindsey District councillor has apologised and deleted the tweet.

Lincolnshire Police said the force was looking into Mr Patterson's post after receiving "a report from a member of the public".

Mr Patterson, who is chairman of the Gainsborough Conservative Association, said he made the comment in response to remarks posted online attacking a Conservative minister.

'Regretted it'

He said it was "never an incitement to violence".

"I apologise to him [Mr Corbyn] and anybody who was offended by it," said Mr Patterson.

"It was a stupid off the cuff remark. I regretted it the moment I said it."

Mr Patterson represents the Scampton Ward and sits on the council's planning committee and the licensing and regulatory committee.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: "Councillor Roger Patterson has been suspended pending investigation."

