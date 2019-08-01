Image caption PC Michael Colbourne is alleged to have breached standards of professional behaviour

A police officer accused of making a Nazi salute and using inappropriate language admitted saying "it was like working with the Gestapo" and calling transgender kids' parents "lunatics".

A misconduct panel heard PC Michael Colbourne made the gestures and comment after being told to leave a room at Lincoln's West Parade police station.

He is alleged to have breached police standards between December 2018 and 17 January 2019.

PC Colbourne denies the allegations.

The hearing at Lincolnshire Police's headquarters was told he made the comments to civilian colleagues working in the traffic process office.

Giving evidence on the second day, the officer said: "I was in there chatting. One of the staff members said 'you had better get out or you'll be in trouble'.

"As I walked out I said it's like working with the Gestapo.

"That was said because of the secret gathering of information on me that had been passed by the G4S staff to their supervisors.

"G4S staff were gathering information on me behind my back," he said.

PC Colbourne denied giving a Nazi salute and said it was "a wave goodbye" that was "misinterpreted".

He is also alleged to have made derogatory remarks about transgender children and suggested their parents should be lined up and shot.

"I'm not bigoted. I didn't say transgender, transvestites or gender fluid people are lunatics.

"The only people I call lunatics are the parents," he said.

The panel heard he was on a final written warning following a previous inappropriate comment and had also been served with a "work improvement notice" which referred to him as "disruptive, ill-mannered and belligerent".

The hearing continues.

