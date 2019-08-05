Image caption A man and a woman were found dead at a house in Lincoln Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead at a house in a Lincolnshire village.

The man and woman were found dead at the home in Lincoln Road, Branston, by officers on Monday morning, Lincolnshire Police said.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Detectives said they wanted to hear from anyone with information about the deaths or who saw any suspicious activity in the area.

