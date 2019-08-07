Image caption Police were called to a car park in Boston at about 9:40 BST

A 22-year-old man who allegedly brandished a machete in a town centre has been arrested.

Police said a man was Tasered and detained after he was chased from a car park in Boston at about 09:40 BST.

Lincolnshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct after the man sustained a serious injury.

He was held on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon, and remains in custody.

