Image caption A man and a woman were found dead at a house in Lincoln Road, Branston on Monday

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after two bodies were found at a house in a Lincolnshire village.

Premm Monti, 51 and Robert Tully, 71 were discovered dead after officers were called to a property in Lincoln Road, Branston on Monday.

Andrei-Mihai Simion-Muntean, 22, of Lincoln Road, Branston appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Mr Simion-Muntean was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court later.

The names of the two deceased have been released despite no formal identification taking place, Lincolnshire Police said.

