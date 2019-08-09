Image copyright Family Image caption Chase Tate died in a hit-and-run on the A1104 near Ulceby

A coroner has urged those involved in the hit-and-run death of a man in Lincolnshire "to search their conscience" and come forward.

Chase Tate, 23, was struck on the A1104 near Ulceby Cross at about 05:00 GMT on 7 January 2017.

An inquest heard Mr Tate died from head and chest injuries caused by "blunt force trauma" - typical of a pedestrian being hit by a moving vehicle.

At the hearing in Lincoln, coroner Tim Brennand recorded an open verdict.

After going on a night out, it is thought Mr Tate was walking on the road towards Ulceby Cross from Alford when he was struck and killed.

Two people were arrested in 2017 in relation to the death, but no further action was taken.

Image caption Chase Tate was struck as he walked home after a night out

Mr Brennand said: "It's clear that key and critical evidence here must come from the vehicle that struck Chase.

"I'd urge certain persons to search their conscience and make themselves known."

Mr Tate's stepfather, Chris Tate, said his family still did not have "closure" following Chase's death.

It's one of the biggest things not knowing exactly what happened," he said

"Until we can find out that, we're never going to get closure on that."

Insp Ewan Gell, of Lincolnshire Police, said the force had traced and forensically examined every vehicle which had used the road on the date of his death.

"It perplexes the investigation team that we've not been able to find a properly considered resolution for the family in this case," he said.

