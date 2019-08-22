Image copyright Geograph Image caption Lewis Croft pleaded guilty to nine charges of making indecent photographs of a child at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

A man has admitted taking indecent pictures of children at a primary school where he was on a training placement.

Lewis Croft, 19, pleaded guilty at Lincolnshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to nine charges of making indecent photographs of a child.

Police said three images were taken at a school where Lewis had a placement as part of his college course.

He was remained in custody and will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court later.

Lincolnshire Police said officers raided Croft's home in Cliff Road, Welton, in July after the force received a tip-off from an American law enforcement agency that illegal images were being downloaded.

Det Insp Dan Boulter said officers were supporting the school, which cannot be identified for legal reasons.

"Croft has clearly had a plan to put himself front line and centre to work with children," he said.

"He was training to work within the childcare arena and during that training he worked on a school placement."