Red Arrows stage display over New York City
- 22 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Royal Air Force display team, the red Arrows, are on a tour of North America to promote the UK.
The 11-week, coast-to-coast itinerary takes in venues from Boston to Seattle and San Diego to Houston, the Ministry of Defence said.
The tour will include air displays, flypasts of well-known landmarks and dozens of ground meetings.
The team, based at RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, is to visit more than 25 cities across the continent.