Model planes take off in championships at RAF Barkston Heath
More than 400 of the best model aircraft fliers are taking part in a national competition on an RAF base.
The British Model Flying Association national championships are taking place at RAF Barkston Heath, near Grantham, over the bank holiday.
The competitors at the model airshow will be taking part in acrobatic, combat and various racing competitions.
Organisers said there was "a wide range of competitions and hundreds of planes taking to the air".
Dave Phipps, chief executive of the organisation, said: "The combination of the scale model aircraft competition were the models are museum-standard and meticulously built, with the challenge and excitement of the flying and racing means there is something for everybody."
There is a wide range of competitions over the weekend from the radio controlled aircraft racing round pylons, to acrobatic competitions and displays.
Also included is drone racing where participants control the aircraft while wearing goggles showing a display from cameras onboard the drones.
All the flying takes place on the 900 acres (364 hectares) of a working airfield.
"It is the biggest weekend for model aircraft in the country," said Mr Phipps.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.