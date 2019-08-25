Image copyright UK Sport Images Image caption The model aircraft are flying in a competition on the RAF base

More than 400 of the best model aircraft fliers are taking part in a national competition on an RAF base.

The British Model Flying Association national championships are taking place at RAF Barkston Heath, near Grantham, over the bank holiday.

The competitors at the model airshow will be taking part in acrobatic, combat and various racing competitions.

Organisers said there was "a wide range of competitions and hundreds of planes taking to the air".

Image copyright UK Sport Images Image caption Competitions include acrobatics, pylon racing, combat and fun flying

Image copyright UK Sport Images Image caption A model Vulcan bomber soars across the sky

Dave Phipps, chief executive of the organisation, said: "The combination of the scale model aircraft competition were the models are museum-standard and meticulously built, with the challenge and excitement of the flying and racing means there is something for everybody."

There is a wide range of competitions over the weekend from the radio controlled aircraft racing round pylons, to acrobatic competitions and displays.

Also included is drone racing where participants control the aircraft while wearing goggles showing a display from cameras onboard the drones.

Image copyright UK Sport Images Image caption Some of the top competitors are flying in the championships

Image copyright UK Sport Images Image caption The largest of the models have about a 10ft (3m) wing span

All the flying takes place on the 900 acres (364 hectares) of a working airfield.

"It is the biggest weekend for model aircraft in the country," said Mr Phipps.

Image copyright UK Sport Images Image caption All form of aviation are found in the scale models

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.