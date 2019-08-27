Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Thousands of people from all over the world took part

Thousands of people from all over the world took part in Lincoln's annual steampunk festival.

Now in its 11th year, Asylum took place for three days over the bank holiday, and included parades, fashion shows, music and comedy performances.

The festival attracted about 100,000 visitors.

Steampunk has been described as "nostalgia for what never was", and draws on influences from science fiction writer HG Wells to comic books.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption The event included parades, fashion shows, music and comedy performances

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Just when you thought you had seen it all...

Festival director John Naylor said the event, "which is all about being inclusive", continued to grow and attracted visitors from as far afield as Tonga and Canada.

"It's been amazing," he said. "This sort of feel good factor - you can't beat it."

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Steampunk has been described as "nostalgia for what never was"

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Organisers said the event was about having fun and "looking splendid"

The festival features a number of unusual events, including Whacky Races - Victorian-styled go karts.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Gareth Jenkins (right) with his son Alex Jenkins

Participants can also be seen hurling "polite" abuse at each other as they meet near the city's castle.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.