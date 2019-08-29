A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at a house in Lincoln.

The body of the 26-year-old was discovered after police were called to an address on Escombe View on Monday evening.

The death is being treated as unexplained while police await the results of a post-mortem examination, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.

The man arrested has been released under investigation.