Image copyright Market Deeping Model Railway Club Image caption The model railway exhibits were damaged at a school

A boy who trashed a model exhibition has had his sentence postponed for a second time after his guardian did not attend court.

The boy aged 16 was one of four who admitted smashing up the Market Deeping Model Railway Club display at Welland Academy in Stamford on 18 May.

He was due to be sentenced at Lincoln Youth Court earlier but the court heard his guardian was on holiday.

She has now been summonsed to attend a hearing later this month.

Three other boys were sentenced at a hearing in August.

They were handed 12-month referral orders and their parents were ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

But the fourth boy, who attended the August hearing, could not be sentenced without his legal guardian present and his case was adjourned until 2 September.

The boy, who currently lives at a different address to his guardian, was excused attendance at Monday's hearing because it was known in advance the guardian would not attend.

Magistrates adjourned the case for sentence at Boston Youth Court on 24 September and issued a summons for the boy's legal guardian to attend.

The four 16-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all previously admitted criminal damage.

They had shared a bottle of vodka as part of a "pre-exam night out" before going on a "rampage", the court was told.

Image copyright Market Deeping Model Railway Club Image caption Some of the exhibits were worth thousands of pounds

It heard they decided to play football in the gym and continued despite displays being destroyed.

Police were called when an alarm was triggered and the teenagers were found in the toilets.

The boys all apologised for their actions.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.