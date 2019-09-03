Image caption Lincoln Crown Court heard Dr Joel Ajewole acted like a wild animal whilst carrying out a violent rape

A former A&E doctor "acted like a wild animal" when he violently raped a woman, a court heard.

Dr Joel Ajewole, 61, has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years for the attack in March, during which he squeezed his victim's throat and threatened her with scissors.

The woman, who cannot be named, was so frightened she began to pray, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Ajewole also threatened to kill the woman and, to avoid prison, himself.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of rape and one count of assault by penetration.

The court heard Ajewole's victim sought help from firefighters who were working on a street in south Lincolnshire following the attack.

Passing sentence, Judge John Pini QC said: "You are an educated man, a qualified doctor, but had stopped practising at the time of these incidents."

He told Ajewole how his victim had described him as "acting like a wild animal," adding "she says she was so frightened that she started to pray".

Ajewole had been employed as an A&E doctor at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital but had not worked for six years after a complaint was made against him by a patient's family, the court was told.

Michael Crammer-Brown, mitigating, said it was plain Ajewole had been suffering from a depressive illness for several years and was having difficulties with anger management.

He told the court Ajewole, who stopped practising as a doctor after losing his job, was now "a broken man".

