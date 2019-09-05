Image caption Roger Patterson is chairman of the Gainsborough Conservative Association

A councillor who said Jeremy Corbyn "should be swinging from the gallows like Saddam Hussein" has been ordered to undertake social media training.

Conservative Roger Patterson made the comments in a Twitter post, describing the Labour leader as a "traitor".

The West Lindsey councillor has also seen his suspension extended until 8 November.

He apologised and deleted the tweet shortly after it was posted in July.

Mr Patterson, who is chairman of the Gainsborough Conservative Association, said he made the comment in response to remarks posted online attacking a Conservative minister.

At the time, he said: "I'm not going to defend myself because it was quite a stupid thing to say.

"It wasn't in anyway inciting anybody to do anything. It was a stupid remark when I was tired and late at night.

"I sincerely apologise to Jeremy Corbyn and anyone else offended."

The councillor later apologised to Mr Corbyn

Council leader Giles McNeill told a Conservative group meeting that Mr Patterson had breached both the party and the council's code of conduct, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

In response, the group censured Mr Patterson for his tweet, but accepted the councillor had "acted quickly" after realising his mistake.

Mr McNeill said the councillor would be required to undertake training on social media and codes of conduct.

He will sit as a non-aligned independent during his suspension.

Lincolnshire Police previously said they were looking into Mr Patterson's post after receiving "a report from a member of the public".

The force has not confirmed whether any investigation remains active.

