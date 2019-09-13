Image copyright Google Image caption The 30-year-old man, a passenger in the car, remains in custody, said police

A passenger has been arrested on suspicion of attempted to murder a driver after their car veered off a road.

The vehicle left the A15 near Waddingham, Lincolnshire, at about 21:30 BST on Thursday, police said.

The female driver sustained minor injuries. The 30-year-old male passenger remains in custody.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them. The road was closed to recover the car.

