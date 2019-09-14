Image caption Michael Furniss was convicted of sexually assaulting the woman in her own home while working as a volunteer

A Royal British Legion volunteer has been convicted of sexually assaulting an elderly woman while working for the charity.

Michael Furniss, 62, remarked about the woman's sex life, before kissing her and putting his tongue in her mouth, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

He was cleared of charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration against three other women.

The judge told Furniss to expect a prison sentence.

Previously, Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, told the court the victim had contacted police after the attack and, as a result of the complaint, other women came forward.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between 2013 and 2017.

Furniss, of Shuttleworth Court, North Hykeham, was convicted of one charge of sexual assault but cleared on five other counts.

On Friday, Judge Steven Coupland adjourned sentencing and Furniss was bailed until October.

"You have been convicted of a very serious sexual offence," he told him.

"You should not think that in adjourning for a report it will be anything other than a prison sentence."

The Royal British Legion's director of operations, Antony Baines, said: "It is deplorable and deeply shocking that he breached the trust placed in him in such a cynical and exploitative way.

"This individual has fallen far short of the standards we uphold at the Legion."

