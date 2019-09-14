Image copyright Google Image caption The car left the A15 near Waddingham, Lincolnshire, on Thursday evening

A car passenger arrested on suspicion of trying to kill a driver after the vehicle they were in veered off the road has been bailed.

The car left the A15 near Waddingham, Lincolnshire, at about 21:30 BST on Thursday, with the female driver suffering minor injuries.

A 30-year-old man questioned on suspicion of attempted murder has been released.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

