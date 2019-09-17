Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Jordan O'Brien died in hospital after being attacked outside his mother's home

A man died after having his leg almost hacked off by masked attacker wielding a machete, a court has heard.

Jordan O'Brien was attacked on his mother's doorstep in Gainsborough and died in hospital in March.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Kieron Walker, 22, of Auckley, Doncaster, had a grudge with Mr O'Brien who he accused of losing £2,000 worth of drugs.

Jurors were told Mr O'Brien repeatedly named Mr Walker, who denies his murder, as he lay injured.

The court heard a man turned up at the home of Mr O'Brien's mother Denise on Scampton Way on the evening of 27 March and carried out the attack.

Prosecutor Kath Goddard QC said: "The prosecution say that man was Kieron Walker and he was armed with a machete. He had a balaclava over his face.

"The defendant caught up with Jordan and then lashed out towards him with the machete striking Jordan more than once to the legs. The blows were repeated and forceful."

Miss Goddard said the attack was carried out with such ferocity that Mr O'Brien's right leg was almost severed.

He suffered a massive loss of blood and despite the efforts of his family and paramedics he lost consciousness and died later in hospital.

She said Mr Walker then got back into a car and was driven away leaving Mr O'Brien on the ground screaming for help.

The court heard as Mr Walker left the scene he removed the balaclava from his face and was recognised by Mr O'Brien's mother who, along with his brothers, went to help him.

Ms Goddard added: "It is clear that when Kieron Walker was owed money by customers he would threaten violence to them until the debt was paid."

