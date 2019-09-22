Lincolnshire

Nine held over attempted murder of man in Grantham

  • 22 September 2019
Finkin Street in Grantham Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The man was found injured at a property in Finkin Street

Nine people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously assaulted.

Police were called to Finkin Street, Grantham, where a 38-year-old man was found with a "puncture wound" to his stomach, on Saturday night.

Six men and three women, aged between 28 and 52, are being questioned, Lincolnshire Police said.

Forensic examinations have been taking place at the property and police have appealed for information.

