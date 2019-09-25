Image caption Chloe Russell, 14, from Grantham, has Neurofibromatosis type 1. She has learning difficulties and severe visual impairment as a result of the condition

A teenager who has had a dozen brain operations in the past 12 months has organised her own gala event after she was too ill to attend a summer ball.

Chloe Russell, 14, from Lincolnshire, has Neurofibromatosis type 1.

The surgeries meant she missed nearly a year of school, the cadets and a summer ball in June, leaving her "very disappointed and upset".

She said organising her own charity gala meant she "turned something bad into something good".

"I bought the dress and everything but I just wasn't well enough to go, which was very disappointing. I was very upset.

"So we thought why not do a ball in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity, which we support."

The Grantham youngster has learning difficulties and severe visual impairment as a result of the condition. She has spent most of the past year at Nottingham's Queens Medical Centre.

"I'm fine one minute and then I can find myself back in hospital, having surgery and then I'll be good again. And then it would just go wrong.

Her father, Pete Russell, 50, said the idea for the event came from his only daughter.

He said: "Without getting emotional, she's immense. I learn from her everyday. She is absolutely amazing.

"It's been a tough year without a shadow of a doubt."

Chloe's mother, Paula Russell, 48, added: "She's a breath of fresh air. She's the reason I get up in the morning. She's got such a big heart."

The teenager said she was "very excited" and was "counting down" the days until the black tie ball, which is due to be held on Saturday in Newark.

"It means a lot because now I'm better and just got something to look forward to. I can enjoy it.

"So hopefully we're on the road now to hopefully being good for a very long time."

