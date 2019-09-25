Image caption Patricia Riley died unexpectedly in hospital earlier this month

A hospital trust has apologised after a bereaved family were shown the wrong body.

Patricia Riley, 81, died at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital on 13 September, but when her family went to see her they were shown the body of a different woman.

Her daughter Sheila Clark said it was a "devastating" mistake for the family.

The trust which runs the hospital said it was "truly distressing" for the family and that it was investigating.

Mrs Riley's husband Terry said his wife had died unexpectedly and the family had decided to see her one last time.

"The grandchildren were there and they hadn't seen a dead body ever and here they were presented with a person who wasn't their grandmother," he said.

"We were all expecting to see Pat lying there."

Image caption Mrs Riley's widow and daughter said the mistake was "devastating" for the family

The couple's daughter Sheila Clark said she could not explain how devastating it was.

"I couldn't understand how such an enormous mistake could happen," she said.

"I want an assurance this isn't going to happen to another family."

Andrew Morgan, the chief executive officer of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said he offered the family a "sincere and unreserved" apology.

He added: "What happened was truly distressing and we cannot begin to appreciate how dreadful this was for the family at such a traumatic time.

"We have been in contact with the family and are investigating this incident thoroughly and will feedback to them as soon as this is completed."

