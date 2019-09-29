Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened just outside the village of Wainfleet St Mary's in Lincolnshire

A man has died and another has been seriously injured in a crash between two cars.

Lincolnshire Police said the collision happened on the A52 Boston Road just outside the village of Wainfleet St Mary's at about 07:50 BST.

The 21-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, who is from the Boston area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car, who is aged 60 and from the Skegness area, was taken to hospital.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

