Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Cory Joe Peak, 21, was killed when his Vauxhall Corsa collided with a Peugeot 1007 on Sunday

A man who died in a crash involving two cars in Lincolnshire has been identified.

Cory Joe Peak, 21, from Boston, was killed when his Vauxhall Corsa collided with a Peugeot 1007 on the A52 near Wainfleet St Mary's, on Sunday.

The driver of the other car, who is aged 60 and from the Skegness area, was taken to hospital.

In a statement, Mr Peak's family said: "The sudden loss and emptiness left behind has been felt by so many."

Lincolnshire Police urged any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

More news from across Lincolnshire

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.