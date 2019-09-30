Image copyright LDRS Image caption Four self-contained flats are to be created above the community centre

Plans for a mosque and community centre in Skegness have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

Skegness Central Mosque (SCM) group has earmarked a derelict site next to a former Methodist chapel on Roman Bank for the place of worship.

There are plans for washrooms, a kitchen and a main hall, as well as four self-contained flats above.

The scheme is backed by Skegness Town Council, although objectors have raised concerns about traffic and parking.

SCM, which was set up in 2015, has raised more than £150,000 through a fundraising campaign that has a £337,000 target.

It is understood the residential accommodation will help pay for the upkeep of the centre, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Image copyright Google Image caption The site earmarked for the mosque, on Roman Bank, has been described as an eyesore

Supporters of the plan said redeveloping the Roman Bank site was "much needed" and "overdue".

Rector of Skegness Richard Holden said: "The site is currently very run down and an eyesore.

"I think this would enhance the look of the area as well as provide a good building for community use as well as a functional building for another faith community."

