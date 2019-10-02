Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Jordan O'Brien died in hospital after being attacked with a machete outside his mother's home

A drug dealer who carried out a savage attack with a machete on a man over a debt has been found guilty of murder.

Jordan O'Brien, 25, was attacked on his mother's doorstep at a house on Scampton Way in Gainsborough on 27 March.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Kieran Walker, 23, of Auckley in Doncaster, had a grudge with Mr O'Brien over the loss of £2,000 worth of amphetamines.

Walker was convicted of murder and is due to be sentenced in November.

The court heard the attack was carried out with such ferocity that Mr O'Brien's leg was almost severed.

He suffered a massive loss of blood and died later in hospital.

Walker had claimed he was not present but later said he only drove the killer - who he would not name for fear of reprisals.

At one point during the trial, Walker confessed to carrying out the attack himself.

When asked if he heard anything during the attack, he replied: "Just the screaming when I was attacking him."

His barrister claimed this was a mistake.

Nicholas Johnson QC also told the court Walker was a successful drug dealer who was prepared to enforce debt payment by threats and violence, but said he did not use weapons.

Prosecutor Kath Goddard QC said Walker carried out a sustained attack on Mr O'Brien with the machete.

"The blows were repeated and forceful," she said.

