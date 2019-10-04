Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Atis Vetrins was jailed for 10 years at Lincoln Crown Court

A man who carried out a "sustained attack" on a man he believed his partner was having an affair with has been jailed for ten years.

Atis Vetrins, 34, dragged Saulius Rimkus from his bed, then kicked and punched him in the head, the court heard.

Mr Rimkus is now unable to walk or talk and is expected to remain in hospital for another six months.

Vetrins admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The attack came after Vetrins, of Newark Road, North Hykeham, discovered his partner at Mr Rimkus' flat in Portland Street, Lincoln, on 28 July, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Richard Thatcher, prosecuting, told the court the pair were asleep in separate beds but "he came to the conclusion they were having an affair".

"A neighbour was present but left because the defendant was so aggressive," he added.

'Desperately bleak'

"The defendant was of a mind to vent his fury.

"He went to Mr Rimkus who was asleep. He pulled him out of his bed and repeatedly punched and kicked him to the face and head."

Vetrins left and his victim was found unconscious with blood coming from his mouth hours later, the court was told.

"Mr Rimkus remains unresponsive," Mr Thatcher said, adding: "He is fed by tube and his bladder is drained by a catheter.

"The prognosis for any meaningful recovery is desperately bleak."

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst told Vetrins: "He was a vulnerable victim. He was fast asleep in his own bed. It was a sustained attack and the injury is extremely serious."

