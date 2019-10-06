Skegness fire: Crews tackle building blaze
- 6 October 2019
Dozens of firefighters dealt with a blaze at building in Lincolnshire in the early hours of Sunday.
Crews were called to the two-storey property on Roman Bank in Skegness at 04:45 BST.
Part of the street was closed off as 40 firefighters brought the blaze under control.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said officers were investigating the cause of the fire.