Image copyright Google Image caption Police confirmed a teenage girl was killed in the crash in North Hykeham

A cyclist has died and another has been injured in a crash involving the bike they were travelling on and a lorry.

It happened on Station Road in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, on Wednesday afternoon.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a boy, 14, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Lincolnshire Police has appealed for witnesses and information.

Insp Ian Richardson said: "This devastating incident has not only had a major impact on the families of these teenagers but it has shocked the community.

He added: "We would ask people not to speculate while investigations continue."

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the collision

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.