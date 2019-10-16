Image copyright Wood family Image caption Alan Wood was killed in his home after suffering a "brutal and sustained" attack

The mother of a man brutally murdered 10 years ago says she does not "want to go to my grave without knowing" why he was killed.

Alan Wood, 50, was bound and tortured before he was killed in his home in Lound, Lincolnshire, in October 2009.

His mother Maureen Wood has appealed for anyone with information "that can help the police identify the murderer".

Lincolnshire Police said it was one of the force's "most serious and disturbing unsolved crimes".

Mr Wood, who ran a small gardening business, had no known enemies and was killed in "a totally unprovoked attack", police said.

He suffered a "brutal and sustained" assault, during which he was repeatedly stabbed in the eye, had his throat cut a number of times and an attempt was made to decapitate him.

His body was found three days later in his home in Edenham Road on 24 October.

Alan's mother Maureen Wood (left) and his sister Sylvia Allet want "closure" on his death

Mrs Wood said: "I have tried to get on with my life but the last 10 years have been really difficult, losing such a loved son and not knowing why it happened or who was responsible.

"There is not a day that goes by without me thinking of Alan and why someone would have done this to such an innocent man.

"I don't want to go to my grave without knowing why it happened."

Mr Wood's sister Sylvia Allet described him as "a genuine good guy".

"I don't think we will ever come to terms with what happened or why Alan was targeted in such a way," she said.

"There was no reason for him to have been treated as he was."

Mr Wood had no known enemies and was killed in "a totally unprovoked attack", police said

A £40,000 reward has been offered by Sainsbury's, where Alan worked, for information leading to an arrest and conviction

At the time detectives recovered DNA from the scene, which they believe could be from a suspect.

Senior Investigating Officer Martin Holvey said he believed there was a financial motive because "his bank cards were stolen and a small amount of cash was withdrawn from his account".

"The male DNA profile continues to be checked with databases throughout the world but currently we don't have a match," he said.

"It may have been that the person or people responsible were visiting our country and are no longer here."

