An off-duty detective jailed for trying to make her partner's speeding offence "disappear" has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Det Con Clare Brown, 35, urged a colleague to "lose that bloody report" into the offence, which occurred in the village of Wragby last January.

A Lincolnshire Police misconduct panel heard she "abused her position".

Brown was jailed for four months in August for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The misconduct ruling means the detective, who also served in the Met, cannot reapply to become a police officer.

Brown was being driven by her partner on 6 January when the car was seen speeding along the A158, at 18mph above the 30mph limit.

When a PCSO stopped them Brown repeatedly asked if her job would "help", but was told no.

She later sent a Facebook message to an inspector criticising the PCSO, then messaged another officer about a "massive favour".

She said: "If you could lose that bloody report I'd be eternally grateful."

Following a criminal investigation she was jailed for four months for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Following Wednesday's panel hearing, Lincolnshire Chief Constable Bill Skelly said her behaviour amounted to "gross misconduct" and she would have been dismissed if she had not resigned.

Brown did not attend the misconduct hearing, but Sgt Lee Willoughby from the Police Federation said she accepted the charge and asked for no submission of mitigation.

